Ukrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 13:32
SCREENSHOT

The Ukrainian Security Service’s Special Group Alpha has posted a video of them evacuating Kherson Oblast residents from the occupied and flooded territories, killing the Russian soldiers who were shooting upon the convoy.

Source: SSU

Details: The report notes that the officers of the Special Group Alpha, together with counterparts from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service, the Special Operations Forces and other security and defence forces, have been evacuating people trapped on the left-bank part of Kherson Oblast since the first days of the tragedy.

They also delivered food and medicine using drones.

The video shared by the SSU shows the Russian troops firing upon one of the special forces’ groups evacuating civilians.

However, a Russian position set up on the roof of a residential building was immediately destroyed by an artillery strike.

Read also: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

