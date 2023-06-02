All Sections
Overnight attack on Kyiv Oblast: child among injured

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 09:16
Overnight attack on Kyiv Oblast: child among injured
Photo by Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

Two people, including a child, were injured as a result of the night attack by missiles and drones on Kyiv Oblast. Private houses and cars have been damaged.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine; Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Kravchenko "As a result of falling debris, two people, including a child, were injured. The adult was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery; there are no threats to his life.

The falling debris damaged five houses. Minor damage was reported in three houses — broken windows and damaged facades. Two of the houses caught fire, but they had been extinguished."

Details: In addition, debris damaged several cars as well as windows in one of the office premises. Several grass and forest litter fires broke out in two districts of the oblast. 

The Prosecutor General's Office clarifies that an 11-year-old child and a 68-year-old man were injured as a result of the attack.

Update: Andriy Niebytov, Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, said that last night law enforcement officers received more than 32 reports from the hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] about the overflight of aircraft. 

A total of five residential buildings have been damaged. In one of the districts of the oblast, two cars have been damaged as a result of the attack on one of the estates. In another district, a country house caught fire as a result of the strike, and the fire was contained in time.

 
 

