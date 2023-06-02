Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russian positions in Berdiansk port, ships flee from there – Сity Military Administration

On the afternoon of 2 June, an explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk; Russians have claimed a strike on the local port.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol on Telegram; anonymous Telegram channels; collaborator Vladimir Rogov, who leads the occupation administration in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "It's loud in temporarily occupied Berdiansk. Сotton bloomed in the port through which Russians exported the loot. The explosions were heard all over the suburbs [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme - ed.]"

Details: Anonymous Telegram channels report a missile attack. Rogov claims that the strike occurred on the port territory. According to him, there is no destruction or casualties.

Updated: Viktoriia Halitsina, the head of the Berdiansk City Military Administration, confirmed that Ukrainian defenders had attacked Russian positions. The Berdiansk City Military Administration also said that, according to preliminary data, ships that had recently entered the port to steal Ukrainian grain and metal were fleeing the port.

Anonymous Telegram channels publish photos of Russian ships leaving the port.

У Бердянську стався вибух: окупанти заявляють про удар по порту pic.twitter.com/FnmFLrcBMv — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) June 2, 2023

