All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians seriously poisoned at bar in occupied Berdiansk

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 17 January 2025, 14:31
Russians seriously poisoned at bar in occupied Berdiansk
A Russian soldier. Photo: Getty Images

Russian soldiers who travelled from Mariupol to the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were poisoned in a local bar and are in serious condition in hospital.

Source: Mariupol City Council

Details: Mariupol City Council reports that after visiting one of the bars in the city of Berdiansk, which is under Russian occupation, two Russian soldiers were hospitalised with food poisoning and are in serious condition. 

Advertisement:

The name of the restaurant was not disclosed for security reasons.

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence reported the poisoning of its military in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with an artificially derived poison at the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Berdianskoccupationwar
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Berdiansk
Car belonging to collaborator head of Berdiansk city council blown up in occupied Berdiansk
Explosion occurs near port in occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Explosions heard in Berdiansk: Russians claim drone attack on port
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: