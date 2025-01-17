Russians seriously poisoned at bar in occupied Berdiansk

Russian soldiers who travelled from Mariupol to the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were poisoned in a local bar and are in serious condition in hospital.

Source: Mariupol City Council

Details: Mariupol City Council reports that after visiting one of the bars in the city of Berdiansk, which is under Russian occupation, two Russian soldiers were hospitalised with food poisoning and are in serious condition.

The name of the restaurant was not disclosed for security reasons.

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence reported the poisoning of its military in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with an artificially derived poison at the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

