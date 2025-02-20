All Sections
Car with Russian war criminal blown up in Berdiansk, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 February 2025, 15:35
Car with Russian war criminal blown up in Berdiansk, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports
Photos and documents of the Russian war criminal. Illustration: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported an explosion in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, which resulted in the death of a protégé of the Russian aggressor state.

Source: press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: On 20 February, at 06:05, a grey Renault Duster exploded and burned out near the Vostochnе (Eastern) Avenue 96 in temporarily occupied Berdiansk. Russian emergency services arrived at the scene of the explosion.

DIU reported that inside the car was a war criminal, Russian citizen Evgeniy Bogdanov, who formally held the position of deputy head of the occupation administration of Berdiansk.

The Russian invader's responsibilities included, among other things, controlling the finances in the occupation administration and organising the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

DIU reported that during his stay in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Bohdanov repeatedly committed war crimes against Ukrainian citizens.

For reference: The war criminal was born on 11 August 1970 in Pikalyovo, Boksitogorsky District of Leningrad Oblast, Russia. He arrived in Berdiansk immediately after Russian troops captured the city in 2022. He was appointed to the occupation administration on the instructions of the Russian secret services.

