Ukraine responds to Orbán who calls for negotiations with Russia again

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 14:23
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán why in the war with the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian side cannot "just stop shooting" and urged him to start doing something that would really contribute to the end of the war.

Source: As European Pravda reports, the comment was posted by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, in response to Orban's repeated calls for negotiations with Russia.

Details: Nikolenko reiterated that Kyiv's position on negotiations with Russia remains unchanged: negotiations are possible only after complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine. "A ceasefire without fulfilling this condition will freeze the status quo, give Russia the opportunity to regroup, accumulate strength and resort to a new wave of aggression. The experience of 2014-2022 proves this," he noted.

The spokesman noted that the constant Russian attacks by missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities clearly prove that Moscow does not consider other scenarios except to continue the war.

Quote: "At the same time, we took into account Viktor Orbán's statement that it is difficult for him to be the only prime minister in the EU who advocates for peace. To alleviate this situation, we call on the head of the Hungarian government to finally start acting. For example, to condemn the Russian aggression; to demand from Moscow to end the war and bring the Russian army back to the Russian territory; join the measures of international isolation of Russia, and not to undermine unity in the EU," the spokesman added.

Reminder: In an interview with the state radio on Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened Ukraine with heavy losses during the counter-offensive and called for negotiations with Moscow.

Orbán also complained that it is difficult for him to be the only prime minister in the EU who "stands for peace".

