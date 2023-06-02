Family drives over explosives: woman killed, three children injured

A woman was killed and three children were seriously injured when their car triggered an unknown explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The tragedy occurred on 2 June at about 12:00 between the villages of Morozova Dolyna and Lemishchyne, Bohoduhiv district.

Quote: "A woman aged 37 was killed instantly. Two girls aged 12 and 15 and a 12-year-old boy were seriously injured. All the casualties were taken to hospital, and doctors are fighting to save their lives now."

Syniehubov recalled that danger from mines remains very high in Kharkiv Oblast. You cannot go to forests, fields, forest belts, roadsides, the shores of water bodies, etc. It is best to walk or drive only on paved roads.

If you encounter a suspicious object, it is forbidden to touch it. You should move away to a safe distance and notify the State Emergency Service or the police.

