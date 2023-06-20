All Sections
Ukraine's Marine Corps destroys Russian equipment with UAVs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 June 2023, 09:22
Ukraine's Marine Corps destroys Russian equipment with UAVs
Insignia of the 36th Marine Brigade. Brigade photo

Ukrainian marines are effectively destroying Russian equipment using drones.

Source: Press Service of the 36th Brigade on Facebook; Ukrainska Pravda source from military circles

Quote: "A unit of the Sovy [Owls - ed.] unmanned aerial vehicle attack systems of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Belinsky is successfully destroying enemy equipment."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda said that the events unfolded on the Zaporizhzhia front.

The video recorded shows the destruction of Russian infantry fighting vehicles and a large-calibre machine gun mounted on a pickup truck.

