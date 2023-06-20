Russians kill another civilian Kherson resident

Russian occupation forces covered residential neighbourhoods in Kherson with fire on the morning of 20 June.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian artillery struck civilian facilities, including residential houses, a kindergarten, an educational institution and a service station.

According to preliminary information, a 27-year-old man was killed as a result of the shelling.

An ambulance crew also came under fire on its way to help Kherson residents. Medical specialists were not injured.

