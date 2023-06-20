Gunpowder plant caught fire in Tambov Oblast in Russia: 4 dead

The building of a gunpowder plant caught fire in the city of Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, Russia.

Source: Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Details: According to the agency, at 14:10, a report was received about an explosion in a building at the address: city of Kotovsk, Prospekt Truda Street, 23.

Quote: "According to preliminary reports, there was a fire in the building of the gunpowder plant," the report said. Information about the area of the fire and whether there are any victims as a result are being established.

Later, the emergency services reported that as a result of the explosion and fire, four people have died, two more were injured.

The governor of the oblast stated that the fire was caused by "human factors".

