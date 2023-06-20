More than a hundred explosions were recorded this day in Sumy Oblast, there is destruction

During the day, 109 explosions were recorded in Sumy Oblast, as a result of shelling, private households, cars and outbuildings were damaged.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration press service

Details: During the day, the Russians carried out 14 attacks on the border area. 109 explosions were recorded. Yunakivsk, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidsk, Velyka Pysarivka hromadas [administrative units designating towns or several villages and their adjacent territories] were shelled.

Yunakivsk hromada: shelling was carried out (seven explosions). Mortar attacks (five explosions) were also recorded. As a result of one of the attacks, two private households and one outbuilding were damaged.

Khotin hromada: 10 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada. Krasnopillia hromada: there was a mortar attack (three explosions) and an AGS attack (29 explosions). Novoslobidsk hromada: a mortar attack was carried out (five explosions).

Seredyna-Buda hromada: Russians fired mortars – 12 explosions. Velyka Pysarivka hromada: there was a mortar attack (14 explosions).

Bilopillia hromada: shelling was carried out (13 explosions). As a result, a private house and a civilian GAZelle car were damaged. There were also mortar attacks (11 explosions).

