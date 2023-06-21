All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Scholz urges Chinese PM to lobby Russia for peace during meeting in Berlin

European PravdaWednesday, 21 June 2023, 08:10

At his meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged him to use the influence that Beijing has on Moscow to push Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

Source: This was reported by Euractiv, writes European Pravda

Details: The consultations on Tuesday were the first consultations at this level since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I have pleaded with the Chinese government again to leverage its influence on Russia more strongly regarding the war. Russia has to withdraw its troops – otherwise, this will not work," Scholz said at a joint press conference.

He added that Beijing should not supply weapons to Russia and that the war in Ukraine should not become a frozen conflict. Scholz further emphasised China’s responsibility as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The chancellor also touched on other issues, in particular, joint efforts to counter climate change, and also called on China to grant greater freedom to journalists, as well as human rights and workers' rights.

Li Qiang did not directly respond to Scholz's remarks at the briefing.

The topic of Ukraine was raised during the visit to Beijing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The talks were the first such meeting between the US and China since 2018.

After the meeting, Blinken said China has reaffirmed its promise to not supply Russia with weapons to fight the war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: