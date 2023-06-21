All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine is a key element of Europe's defence, it waits for NATO to find courage to recognise this – Zelenskyy

European PravdaWednesday, 21 June 2023, 12:14

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made some arguments for Ukraine's accession to NATO, noting that the country is already a key element of European defence.

Source: Zelenskyy at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, reported by Sky News

Details: Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine "has already succeeded in making the EU as united as it has never been before".

Advertisement:

According to him, as part of the EU's common market and on its way to full NATO membership, Ukraine is already a key part of European defence.

"We are only waiting for the courage of the allies to recognise this reality," he said.

Background: On 21 June, an international conference on Ukraine's recovery (Ukraine Recovery Conference) kicked off in London.

The conference is organised by the UK and Ukraine and takes place on 21-22 June. It is a continuation of the annual Ukraine Reform Conferences held since 2017.

Participants include a number of European leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: