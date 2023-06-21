Ukraine is a key element of Europe's defence, it waits for NATO to find courage to recognise this – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made some arguments for Ukraine's accession to NATO, noting that the country is already a key element of European defence.

Source: Zelenskyy at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, reported by Sky News

Details: Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine "has already succeeded in making the EU as united as it has never been before".

According to him, as part of the EU's common market and on its way to full NATO membership, Ukraine is already a key part of European defence.

"We are only waiting for the courage of the allies to recognise this reality," he said.

Background: On 21 June, an international conference on Ukraine's recovery (Ukraine Recovery Conference) kicked off in London.

The conference is organised by the UK and Ukraine and takes place on 21-22 June. It is a continuation of the annual Ukraine Reform Conferences held since 2017.

Participants include a number of European leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

