All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine is a key element of Europe's defence, it waits for NATO to find courage to recognise this – Zelenskyy

European PravdaWednesday, 21 June 2023, 12:14

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made some arguments for Ukraine's accession to NATO, noting that the country is already a key element of European defence.

Source: Zelenskyy at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, reported by Sky News

Details: Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine "has already succeeded in making the EU as united as it has never been before".

According to him, as part of the EU's common market and on its way to full NATO membership, Ukraine is already a key part of European defence.

Advertisement:

"We are only waiting for the courage of the allies to recognise this reality," he said.

Background: On 21 June, an international conference on Ukraine's recovery (Ukraine Recovery Conference) kicked off in London.

The conference is organised by the UK and Ukraine and takes place on 21-22 June. It is a continuation of the annual Ukraine Reform Conferences held since 2017.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Participants include a number of European leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: