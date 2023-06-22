Ukraine's Armed Forces hit 3 Russian command posts – General Staff report

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have struck three command posts, 14 clusters of Russian manpower and equipment and other important Russian targets.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 June

Quote: "Last night [21-22 June – ed.], the Russian Federation launched another missile and air strike by Iranian-made Shahed attack drones on Ukraine. Information about the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being established."

Details: Over the past day, Russian forces launched 44 missile and air strikes, including the use of six Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. Ukrainian defenders destroyed all the Shahed drones. Also, Russian troops launched 47 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

There are casualties among the civilian population.

Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues. A total of 40 combat engagements occurred there during the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Leonivka and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv Oblast and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to attack Khrinivka, Yeline, Karpovychi, Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Porokhon, Sytne, Fotofyzh, Novi Vyrky, Volfyne, Shpyl, Obody, Dmytrivka, Kindrativka, Loknia, Stepne, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Odnorobivka, Udy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vysoka Yaruha, Lyptsi, Alisivka, Buhruvatka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Bochkove, Pletenivka, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarky, Rublene, Anyskyne and Milove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast. They conducted airstrikes in the areas of Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Sieversk in Donetsk Oblast. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Bila Hora.

They conducted airstrikes near Druzhkivka, Kurdiumivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. Airstrikes were carried out near Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske.

Russian troops conducted artillery shelling of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. They conducted an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area. At the same time, Russian troops carried out artillery shelling on the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Zoriane, Hostre, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar. They conducted airstrikes in the area of Novomykhailivka and Zolota Nyva. The settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka, Bohoiavlenka, Blahodatne, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast were attacked.

The Russian occupation forces continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian troops conducted airstrikes in Levadne, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

They carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Novoocheretuvate, Neskuchne, Blahodatne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Zelene Pole, Temyrivka, Novopil and Burlatske in Donetsk Oblast; Levadne, Chervone, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Shliakhove, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Antonivka, Kherson, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 12 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and six Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter and seven reconnaissance UAVs.

Units from Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three Russian command posts, an anti-aircraft missile system, two clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, 13 field artillery units, two electronic warfare systems, and an ammunition storage point.

