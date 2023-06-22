All Sections
Kuleba meets with new Romanian Foreign Minister for first time

European PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 08:52

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister and Luminita Odobescu, Foreign Minister in the newly shaped Romanian government, have held their first meeting on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Source: European Pravda

Kuleba said that the ministers discussed how to develop bilateral relations further to "realise its full potential" and thanked Romania for supporting Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

"Expressed Romania’s full support for Ukraine’s European and Euroatlantic goals. Agreed to work together closely on all issues - connectivity, energy, minorities. Romania stands with Ukraine against Russian aggression!"  Luminita Odobescu said on Twitter

A change of government occurred in Romania last week, when the Prime Minister's office was taken by Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party of the ruling coalition. This is a natural rotation-based shift of governments in this country.

