UK Intelligence discloses efforts of Russian authorities to hide their own crimes against children in Ukraine

The Russian authorities are trying to justify President Putin’s actions regarding the deportation of children from Ukraine by creating a commission to investigate the "crimes of the Ukrainian authorities" against minors since 2014.

Source: UK MoD Defence Intelligence review of the Russian-Ukrainian war as of 22 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence reported that on 20 June, the Russian State Duma endorsed the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate "crimes committed by the Ukrainian government against juveniles in Donbas since 2014".

According to UK Defence Intelligence data, this is how the Duma is reacting to the international community's condemnation of Russia's deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The move is highly likely both a form of ‘lawfare’ and contributes to Russian information operations, weaponising legislation by attempting to muddy the narrative around its own egregious actions," the report said.

The children's rights message is probably an important communication topic for the Kremlin, as deportations of children were the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin in March 2023, UK Defence Intelligence added.

Background:

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March for illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine.

The warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he goes to any member state of the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin "deserved to be judged" and delivered to The Hague.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!