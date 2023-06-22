All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence discloses efforts of Russian authorities to hide their own crimes against children in Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 09:47
UK Intelligence discloses efforts of Russian authorities to hide their own crimes against children in Ukraine
stock photo: PIXABAY.COM

The Russian authorities are trying to justify President Putin’s actions regarding the deportation of children from Ukraine by creating a commission to investigate the "crimes of the Ukrainian authorities" against minors since 2014.

Source: UK MoD Defence Intelligence review of the Russian-Ukrainian war as of 22 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence reported that on 20 June,  the Russian State Duma endorsed the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate "crimes committed by the Ukrainian government against juveniles in Donbas since 2014".

According to UK Defence Intelligence data, this is how the Duma is reacting to the international community's condemnation of Russia's deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The move is highly likely both a form of ‘lawfare’ and contributes to Russian information operations, weaponising legislation by attempting to muddy the narrative around its own egregious actions," the report said.

The children's rights message is probably an important communication topic for the Kremlin, as deportations of children were the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin in March 2023, UK Defence Intelligence added.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March for illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine. 
  • The warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he goes to any member state of the International Criminal Court.
  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin "deserved to be judged" and delivered to The Hague.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: