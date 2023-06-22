All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence discloses efforts of Russian authorities to hide their own crimes against children in Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 09:47
UK Intelligence discloses efforts of Russian authorities to hide their own crimes against children in Ukraine
stock photo: PIXABAY.COM

The Russian authorities are trying to justify President Putin’s actions regarding the deportation of children from Ukraine by creating a commission to investigate the "crimes of the Ukrainian authorities" against minors since 2014.

Source: UK MoD Defence Intelligence review of the Russian-Ukrainian war as of 22 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence reported that on 20 June,  the Russian State Duma endorsed the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate "crimes committed by the Ukrainian government against juveniles in Donbas since 2014".

Advertisement:

According to UK Defence Intelligence data, this is how the Duma is reacting to the international community's condemnation of Russia's deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Quote: "The move is highly likely both a form of ‘lawfare’ and contributes to Russian information operations, weaponising legislation by attempting to muddy the narrative around its own egregious actions," the report said.

The children's rights message is probably an important communication topic for the Kremlin, as deportations of children were the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin in March 2023, UK Defence Intelligence added.

Background:

  • The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March for illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine. 
  • The warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he goes to any member state of the International Criminal Court.
  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin "deserved to be judged" and delivered to The Hague.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: