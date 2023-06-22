Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military

Wagner private military company (PMC) recruits former Russian law enforcement officers with operational experience to be part of the "military police" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Russian news outlet Vyorstka

Details: It is noted that the announcement that mercenaries recruit security officials from the Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR), Special Purposes Mobile Unit (OMON), GROM [special forces of the Russian drug enforcement administration special - ed.] and other units appeared on 22 June on the organisation's page on Vkontakte, a Russian social network banned in Ukraine. According to the announcement, the work is focused on "detention, operational and curfew functions."

Vyorstka contacted the recruiter indicated in the post by phone, who said that the mercenaries had such vacancies for the first time. "We recruit a commandant regiment from the operatives; we will call it the military police," said the recruiter, who named himself Denis.

Advertisement:

"You will have to make sure that everyone follows the rules of the company. To see that there are no thieves and looters, no fights, drunkenness, etc. Also [the responsibilities] include the operational task of identifying sabotage and reconnaissance groups and, of course, working with those groups: interrogations, operational investigation... [all] the operational work that is there," said Denis.

It is noted that the new unit will allegedly have to ensure that the rules of the PMC are not violated by "volunteer detachments" and soldiers of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. "You work boldly; there will be absolutely no questions; are you kidding? To catch a soldier of the Ministry of Defence is not a sinful deed. These animals are bred there; they drink like pigs. We have full authority," said Denis.

According to him, the salary per employee will be RUB ₽240,000 [approx. USD$2,961 - ed.] a month, and he also added that "very good" bonuses will be included. It is impossible to choose which occupied territories the recruits will be working in. "You are not in a pioneer camp, where they send you – you work there," said Denis.

"Vacancies are currently open. How relevant they will be in a month – I can’t tell you," the recruiter added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





