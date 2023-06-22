All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 June 2023, 20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military

Wagner private military company (PMC) recruits former Russian law enforcement officers with operational experience to be part of the "military police" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Russian news outlet Vyorstka

Details: It is noted that the announcement that mercenaries recruit security officials from the Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR), Special Purposes Mobile Unit (OMON), GROM [special forces of the Russian drug enforcement administration special - ed.] and other units appeared on 22 June on the organisation's page on Vkontakte, a Russian social network banned in Ukraine. According to the announcement, the work is focused on "detention, operational and curfew functions."

Vyorstka contacted the recruiter indicated in the post by phone, who said that the mercenaries had such vacancies for the first time. "We recruit a commandant regiment from the operatives; we will call it the military police," said the recruiter, who named himself Denis.

Advertisement:

"You will have to make sure that everyone follows the rules of the company. To see that there are no thieves and looters, no fights, drunkenness, etc. Also [the responsibilities] include the operational task of identifying sabotage and reconnaissance groups and, of course, working with those groups: interrogations, operational investigation... [all] the operational work that is there," said Denis.

It is noted that the new unit will allegedly have to ensure that the rules of the PMC are not violated by "volunteer detachments" and soldiers of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. "You work boldly; there will be absolutely no questions; are you kidding? To catch a soldier of the Ministry of Defence is not a sinful deed. These animals are bred there; they drink like pigs. We have full authority," said Denis.

According to him, the salary per employee will be RUB ₽240,000 [approx. USD$2,961 - ed.] a month, and he also added that "very good" bonuses will be included. It is impossible to choose which occupied territories the recruits will be working in. "You are not in a pioneer camp, where they send you – you work there," said Denis.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Vacancies are currently open. How relevant they will be in a month – I can’t tell you," the recruiter added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: