Shell exploded in middle of room: Russians attacked Kherson, killing man, trapping woman under rubble

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 10:43
Shell exploded in middle of room: Russians attacked Kherson, killing man, trapping woman under rubble
PHOTO OF KHERSON OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On Sunday morning, the Russians shelled Kherson, killing a man and trapping a woman under the rubble, reported Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Oblast Military Administration, 

Source: Prokudin on Facebook

Quote from Prokudin: "It was a restless night and a difficult morning for Kherson Oblast. The occupiers have once again opened fire on our peaceful homes. 

A 44-year old man was killed in Kherson. Another woman was trapped under the rubble. 



One of the shells exploded right in the middle of the room." 

Details: According to Prokudin, houses have been damaged as a result of shelling.

Advertisement: