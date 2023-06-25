Wagner mercenaries leave Russia's Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts, 19 houses damaged
Nineteen houses were damaged in Voronezh Oblast in the shooting between the Russian military and the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) on 24 June. The Wagner PMC left Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts on 25 June.
Source: Russian Interfax
Quote from Maksim Yantsov, Head of Pavlovsky district, Voronezh Oblast: "Nineteen houses in the village were damaged as a result of the shooting that took place near Elizavetovka, Pavlovsky District, on 24 June, when the Wagner PMC convoy was passing through our district. There is no threat to the integrity of houses or outbuildings."
Details: Alexander Gusev, Governor of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, said on 25 June that the restrictions introduced in the oblast the day before will be cancelled after the Wagner Group units leave the oblast in their entirety.
According to him, the movement of Wagner units through the oblast "takes place in regular order and without any violations".
Later, the government of Voronezh Oblast announced the cancellation of all traffic restrictions on the M-4 Don road, which was introduced earlier. On 24 June, traffic on the M-4 Don highway in the oblast was limited on the section from the 464th to the 777th km.
Before that, on Sunday, it became known that the Wagner Group had left Lipetsk Oblast.
"Units of the Wagner PMC, which stopped in Lipetsk Oblast the day before, left the territory of the region," the oblast government said.
At the same time, traffic was restored on all the bridges in Moscow Oblast that were closed the day before, in particular on the M-2 and M-4 roads.
Background:
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He, therefore, deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
- On the morning of 24 June, Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the air base, and were heading "to Moscow" and that his soldiers had shot down three Russian helicopters. Wagner mercenaries also seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh.
- In an emergency address on 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was "fighting for survival" and that attempts were being made to "organise a rebellion" in the country.
- On the afternoon of 24 June, Russian media reported that the Office of the President of the Russian Federation anticipated that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters were likely to reach Moscow’s outskirts in the next few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai. The convoy of the Wagner Group’s forces was spotted 400 kilometres from Moscow.
- On the evening of Saturday, 24 June, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction, back to their field camps. Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".
