All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner mercenaries leave Russia's Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts, 19 houses damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 17:10
Wagner mercenaries leave Russia's Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts, 19 houses damaged
WAGNER GROUP IN ROSTOV, 24 JUNE, PHOTO BY AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Nineteen houses were damaged in Voronezh Oblast in the shooting between the Russian military and the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) on 24 June. The Wagner PMC left Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts on 25 June.

Source: Russian Interfax

Quote from Maksim Yantsov, Head of Pavlovsky district, Voronezh Oblast: "Nineteen houses in the village were damaged as a result of the shooting that took place near Elizavetovka, Pavlovsky District, on 24 June, when the Wagner PMC convoy was passing through our district. There is no threat to the integrity of houses or outbuildings."

Details: Alexander Gusev, Governor of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, said on 25 June that the restrictions introduced in the oblast the day before will be cancelled after the Wagner Group units leave the oblast in their entirety.

Advertisement:

According to him, the movement of Wagner units through the oblast "takes place in regular order and without any violations".

Later, the government of Voronezh Oblast announced the cancellation of all traffic restrictions on the M-4 Don road, which was introduced earlier. On 24 June, traffic on the M-4 Don highway in the oblast was limited on the section from the 464th to the 777th km.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Before that, on Sunday, it became known that the Wagner Group had left Lipetsk Oblast.

"Units of the Wagner PMC, which stopped in Lipetsk Oblast the day before, left the territory of the region," the oblast government said.

At the same time, traffic was restored on all the bridges in Moscow Oblast that  were closed the day before, in particular on the M-2 and M-4 roads.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: