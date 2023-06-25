All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner mercenaries leave Russia's Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts, 19 houses damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 17:10
Wagner mercenaries leave Russia's Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts, 19 houses damaged
WAGNER GROUP IN ROSTOV, 24 JUNE, PHOTO BY AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Nineteen houses were damaged in Voronezh Oblast in the shooting between the Russian military and the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) on 24 June. The Wagner PMC left Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts on 25 June.

Source: Russian Interfax

Quote from Maksim Yantsov, Head of Pavlovsky district, Voronezh Oblast: "Nineteen houses in the village were damaged as a result of the shooting that took place near Elizavetovka, Pavlovsky District, on 24 June, when the Wagner PMC convoy was passing through our district. There is no threat to the integrity of houses or outbuildings."

Advertisement:

Details: Alexander Gusev, Governor of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, said on 25 June that the restrictions introduced in the oblast the day before will be cancelled after the Wagner Group units leave the oblast in their entirety.

According to him, the movement of Wagner units through the oblast "takes place in regular order and without any violations".

Later, the government of Voronezh Oblast announced the cancellation of all traffic restrictions on the M-4 Don road, which was introduced earlier. On 24 June, traffic on the M-4 Don highway in the oblast was limited on the section from the 464th to the 777th km.

Before that, on Sunday, it became known that the Wagner Group had left Lipetsk Oblast.

"Units of the Wagner PMC, which stopped in Lipetsk Oblast the day before, left the territory of the region," the oblast government said.

At the same time, traffic was restored on all the bridges in Moscow Oblast that  were closed the day before, in particular on the M-2 and M-4 roads.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: