Russian sabotage group attempted to enter Ukraine's Sumy Oblast – General Staff report

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group made an unsuccessful attempt to enter Ukraine near the village of Rodionivka in Sumy Oblast. Russian forces also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 25 June

Details: Russian forces launched six S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles on civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 24-25 June. Russian forces also conducted 25 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in more than 30 further attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian settlements.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts; a total of over 20 combat engagements occurred between Russian and Ukrainian forces on these fronts over the course of the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on these fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces and to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance operations in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Over the course of the past day, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group made an unsuccessful attempt to enter Ukraine in the vicinity of the village of Rodionivka in Sumy Oblast; the group sustained losses and retreated.

Over the course of today, 25 June, Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Hremiachka and Tymonovychi (Chernihiv Oblast); Khodyne, Malushyne, Kozache, Vorozhba, Iskryskivshchyna, Pavlivka, Katerynivka (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Veterynarne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Okhrimivka, Mykolaivka, Nesterne, Budarky, Kruhle, Zemlianky, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, Hryhorivka and Odradne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Rozdolivka. Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Hryhorivka and Mankivka (Donetsk Oblast) and carried out an airstrike near Sukha Balka (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Mankivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Avdiivka and shelled Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Karlivka and Pervomaiske.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces made an attempt to advance near Marinka, but were unsuccessful. They also conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka and shelled Hostre, Heorhiivka and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Prechystivka and Blahodatne. They also shelled Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Storozheve, Makarivka, Novosilka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces, and made an unsuccessful attempt to recapture their positions in the vicinity of Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). They shelled around 30 civilian settlements, including Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia and Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); Mylove, Beryslav, Kozatske, Lvove, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Kherson, Dniprovske (Kherson Oblast); and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast).

Russian occupation forces have set up additional checkpoints and filtration points on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Civilians who want to leave Russian-occupied territories in southern Ukraine are forced to undergo the process of filtration at checkpoints in Manhush and Novoazovsk in Donetsk Oblast. During filtration, people undergo rigorous document checks, their personal possessions are inspected, and their fingerprints are taken.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out six airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. Ukraine’s defence forces also destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian command post, three clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, an ammunition storage point, an electronic warfare system, and three field artillery units.

