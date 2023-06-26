All Sections
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: civilian wounded, houses damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 26 June 2023, 00:14
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: civilian wounded, houses damaged

A civilian was wounded and houses were damaged in Russian attacks on Myropillia hromada in Sumy Oblast on Sunday (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Myropillia hromada: Russians were shooting from mortars (12 explosions). One civilian was injured in one of the attacks. Two residential buildings, a garage, a summer kitchen and a car were damaged."

Details: In total, Russians fired 16 times at the border areas during the day. 76 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne and Nova Sloboda came under Russian fire.

There was a mortar attack on Nova Sloboda hromada (one explosion).

Mortar attacks (16 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions) occurred in Bilopillia  hromada. One of the mortar attacks damaged a barn and smashed windows in one of the households. There was also an attack with a grenade launcher (9 explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada: artillery shelling (11 explosions). Civilian houses were damaged in the shelling.

Krasnopillia hromada: mortar attack (7 explosions). One of the attacks resulted in the burning of dry grass.

Yunakivka hromada: the Russians dropped 10 mines in the area.

