All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin's rebellion underlines differences in Russian government – Macron

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 26 June 2023, 00:45
Prigozhin's rebellion underlines differences in Russian government – Macron
EMMANUEL MACRON. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Following the opinion of French President Emmanuel Macron, the rebellion of mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) led by Yevgeny Prigozhin "underlines the differences existing in Russia's ruling circles".

Source: Macron in an interview with La Provence

Details: Macron noted that he "followed the events every hour" due to the rebellion.

He added that "the situation is still developing. But it underlines the differences existing in Russia and the fragility of both its army and auxiliary forces, such as the Wagner Group".

Advertisement:

"This should make us to be extremely vigilant and fully justify the support we provide to the Ukrainians in their resistance," the French president emphasised.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: