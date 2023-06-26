Prigozhin's rebellion underlines differences in Russian government – Macron

Following the opinion of French President Emmanuel Macron, the rebellion of mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) led by Yevgeny Prigozhin "underlines the differences existing in Russia's ruling circles".

Source: Macron in an interview with La Provence

Details: Macron noted that he "followed the events every hour" due to the rebellion.

He added that "the situation is still developing. But it underlines the differences existing in Russia and the fragility of both its army and auxiliary forces, such as the Wagner Group".

"This should make us to be extremely vigilant and fully justify the support we provide to the Ukrainians in their resistance," the French president emphasised.

Background:

