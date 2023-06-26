Ukrainian Defence Forces destroy 10 Russian artillery units in one day – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 10 Russian field artillery units, 2 command posts, 4 ammunition storage points, an electronic warfare system and other Russian targets over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 June

Quote: "Russian terrorists launched another missile and air strike against Ukraine last night [25-26 June – ed.]. Information about the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being confirmed."

Advertisement:

Details: During the past day, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using six S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles against civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In addition, they conducted 33 airstrikes, and also carried out over 45 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Civilians have been wounded and residential buildings, outbuildings and administrative buildings, as well as private vehicles, have been damaged as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks.

Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts, with a total of over 36 combat engagements occurring there during the day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near the village of Zelene, Kharkiv Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on the settlements of Hremiachka and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Khodyne, Malushyne, Kozache, Vorozhba, Iskryskivshchyna, Pavlivka, Katerynivka in Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Veterynarne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Okhrimivka, Mykolaivka, Nesterne, Budarky, Kruhle, Zemlianky, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, Hryhorivka and Odradne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area west of Kryvoshiivka, Luhansk Oblast. They launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Kyslivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Vesele and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Airstrikes were carried out near the settlements of Torske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Zvanivka and Spirne. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Mankivka, Hryhorivka and Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast. They conducted airstrikes near Khromove and Sukha Balka in Donetsk Oblast. Vasiukivka, Mankivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were the target of Russian artillery attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Avdiivka and deployed artillery to fire on Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Karlivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces made an attempt to advance near Marinka, but were unsuccessful. They also conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. At the same time, they fired artillery on the settlements of Hostre, Heorhiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions toward Novomykhailivka. Airstrikes were carried out near Prechystivka and Blahodatne. The settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Storozheve, Makarivka, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast were attacked.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces. Russian troops made an unsuccessful attempt to recapture their positions in the vicinity of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They conducted airstrikes near Levadne and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They shelled around 30 civilian settlements, including Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Mylove, Beryslav, Kozatske, Lvove, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Kherson, Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast; and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. Ukraine’s defence forces also destroyed six Russian operational-tactical reconnaissance drones.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two Russian command posts, three clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, four ammunition storage points, an electronic warfare system, 10 field artillery units and three other Russian targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!