Russians attack Kherson Oblast killing one person and wounding seven others

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 26 June 2023, 07:48
AN ATTACK ON KHERSON OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russians fired 644 projectiles on Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing one person and wounding seven more.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out 95 attacks, launching 644 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, drones and aircraft."

Details: The Russian military hit residential areas of the oblast's settlements.

One person was killed and seven more people were injured as a result of the attacks.

Russians fired 17 projectiles at the city of Kherson.

