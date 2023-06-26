Erdogan talks to Stoltenberg about events in Russia and Sweden's accession to NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg yesterday [Sunday, 25 June].

Source: European Pravda, referring to the Turkish president’s office

Details: During the conversation, Erdoğan and Stoltenberg discussed the latest events in Russia.

According to Erdoğan’s office, "the de-escalation of the situation in Russia has prevented irreversible humanitarian disasters on Ukrainian soil".

Advertisement:

Erdoğan has expressed hope that the recent events in Russia would be a new milestone on the path to a just peace in Ukraine.

The two also discussed Sweden's accession to NATO.

The Turkish president said that Ankara continues to have a constructive attitude towards Sweden's membership, but "changes to the legislation while supporters of the PKK/PYD/YPG [considered to be terrorist organisations in Türkiye - ed.] are freely organising actions in this country are meaningless".

Erdoğan has also told Stoltenberg that "the injustice Ankara has faced in the context of the supply of F-35 fighter jets, as well as attempts to link Türkiye's requests for F-16s to Sweden's membership in NATO, primarily harm the alliance itself and its security, not Türkiye".

Background:

An actual violent confrontation between the head of the Wagner PMC and the official Russian leadership began unfolding in Russia on the evening of 23 June. Vladimir Putin spoke of civil war and rebellion in a special address.

On the evening of Saturday, 24 June, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction, back to their field camps. Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!