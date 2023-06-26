Armed Forces of Ukraine advance in Bakhmut from north and south – UK Defence Intelligence

Ukraine's defence forces are advancing from the north and south near Bakhmut and it is unlikely that Russia has significant reserves to reverse the situation, UK Defence Intelligence reports.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence review of the war in Ukraine on 26 June, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Ukrainian forces near Bakhmut reached the advance from the northern and southern flanks near Bakhmut as part of an operation involving many brigades.

Quote: "There has been little evidence that Russia maintains any significant ground forces operational level reserves which could be used to reinforce against the multiple threats it is now facing in widely separated sectors, from Bakhmut to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, over 200km away," UK Defence Intelligence said.

The Sunday report also stated that the Armed Forces are making tactical progress in key areas.

