Ukraine's Armed Forces of Ukraine makes tactical progress on key fronts – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSunday, 25 June 2023, 09:55
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS, PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH)

The UK Ministry of Defence has assessed the offensive operations of Ukrainian troops on three key fronts as making gradual but steady tactical progress. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report; European Pravda

Details: British analysts noted that in recent days, Ukrainian troops have regrouped and are once again carrying out large-scale offensive operations on three main fronts in the south and east of Ukraine. 

The Ukrainian troops are using the experience of the first two weeks of the counteroffensive to improve their tactics for assaulting deep, well-prepared Russian defences, the ministry noted. Ukrainian units are making gradual but steady tactical progress on key fronts.

In Luhansk Oblast, the UK Ministry of Defence stressed that Russian troops have made significant efforts to advance in the Serebrianske Forest near Kreminna. Their actions likely reflect continued orders from Russian senior leadership to go on the offensive at any opportunity. 

Russia has made some small gains in the area, but Ukrainian troops have prevented a breakthrough by Russian troops, the British analysts said. 

Background:

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said this week that the armed forces need more planes, helicopters, and MANPADS for a successful counteroffensive, to end Russian dominance in the air. 

At the same time, against the backdrop of the counteroffensive, a committee of the US House of Representatives called on President Biden to provide ATACMS to Ukraine.

