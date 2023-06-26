All Sections
We are closely watching Russia's actions at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – UK Defence Minister

European PravdaMonday, 26 June 2023, 19:15

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, has said that London is monitoring the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) where Ukraine says Russia is preparing to carry out a terrorist operation which will result in a radiation leak.

Source: Ben Wallace during a hearing in the House of Commons of the UK Parliament

Details: Wallace noted that Russia shows no restraint in using weapons against critical and civilian infrastructure, hospitals, operating rooms, and so on, adding to the long list of war crimes it has committed.

"We monitor it [the situation at the ZNPP – ed.] very closely, we work with the international community to make sure that everything that can be done is done to protect that nuclear power station."

Wallace also said that the UK has stressed Russia’s obligation to protect civilians.

Background

  • On 22 June 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia might be preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians have developed and approved the scenario of a terrorist attack on the ZNPP.

