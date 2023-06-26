All Sections
Putin confirmed the death of Russian pilots during the rebellion

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 26 June 2023, 22:59
The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, recognised the death of Russian pilots during the rebellion of the mercenaries of the Wagner Group.

Source: Putin in an address to Russians on the evening of 26 June.

Quote: "Thank you to all our military personnel, employees of law enforcement agencies, special services who stood in the way of rebels, and remained faithful to our duty, oath and our people.

Courage and self-sacrifice of fallen hero-pilots saved Russia from tragic and destructive consequences."

Background:

  • Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that the statements that Putin will make in the address "will define the fate of Russia."
  • In addition, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, announced the speech of Oleksandr Lukashenko. However, the speech was postponed to Tuesday.
  • On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He therefore deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
  • On 24 June, the Wagnerites took control of the military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and seized military facilities in Voronezh, and they were going "to Moscow" – the capital of the Russian Federation was already preparing for conducting the defence.
  • In an emergency address on 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was "fighting for survival" and that attempts were being made to "organise a rebellion" in the country.
  • On Saturday evening, after a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going back to set up field camps. Later, it was reported that the criminal case against Prigozhin was to be closed and he would "go to Belarus".
  • Russian pro-war media and Telegram channels are claiming that Wagner mercenaries have shot down an Il-22M aircraft (control point) and six helicopters of the Russian army, and 13 to 20 people died as a result of the mutiny by Wagner Group fighters. In addition to this, 19 houses and roads have been damaged as a result of the march of Prigozhin’s troops. 

