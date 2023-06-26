Putin confirmed the death of Russian pilots during the rebellion

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, recognised the death of Russian pilots during the rebellion of the mercenaries of the Wagner Group.

Source: Putin in an address to Russians on the evening of 26 June.

Quote: "Thank you to all our military personnel, employees of law enforcement agencies, special services who stood in the way of rebels, and remained faithful to our duty, oath and our people.

Courage and self-sacrifice of fallen hero-pilots saved Russia from tragic and destructive consequences."

