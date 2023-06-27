Prigozhin's plane arrives in Belarus

Yevgeny Prigozhin in Rostov, photo by Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet flew from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Belarus, and another plane arrived there from St Petersburg.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, citing Flight Radar data

Details: Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet (registration number RA-02795) landed at the Machulishchy airbase near Minsk at 07:40.

Another plane arrived from Russia: a BAe 125-800B business jet with registration number RA-02878 departed from St Petersburg and landed at Machulishchy airbase at 07:58.

On 25 June, after the rebellion, the plane of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin flew from Rostov-on-Don to St Petersburg and back. Prigozhin was last seen in public on the evening of 24 June, leaving the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov.

