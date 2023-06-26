Prigozhin's plane flew from Rostov to St. Petersburg after the rebellion

Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet has arrived in Belarus from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, and another plane has arrived there from St Petersburg.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, citing Flight Radar data

Details: Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet (registration number RA-02795) landed at the Machulishchy airbase near Minsk at 07:40.

Advertisement:

Another plane arrived from Russia: a BAe 125-800B business jet with registration number RA-02878 departed from St Petersburg and landed at Machulishchy airbase at 07:58.

On 25 June, after the Wagner Group rebellion, a plane belonging to Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin flew from Rostov-on-Don to St Petersburg and back. The aircraft presumably picked up the Wagner leader, as Prigozhin was last seen in public on the evening of 24 June, leaving the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!