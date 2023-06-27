All Sections
G7 discusses risks to Russia's nuclear arsenal over attempted coup

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 11:00

The Group of Seven is examining contingencies that may arise in Russia after the attempted rebellion of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), including the threat to the Russian nuclear arsenal.

Source: Financial Times, writes European Pravda

Details: According to the newspaper, the talks led by G7 members discussed, in particular, how the weakening of Vladimir Putin's control over power structures could affect the stability of the state.

Discussions between G7 officials on 24-25 June included the potential prospect of Wagner gaining control of nuclear weapons, according to those briefed on the talks.

Diplomats said that concern about the possible negative consequences of the uprising against the Putin regime exposed the lack of consensus in the West on the ultimate goal of supporting Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

Quote: "[The weekend’s events] made clear that we are not in agreement on the outcomes of what will happen if Ukraine wins this war and what that will do to Russia," a western official said, on condition of anonymity.

Details: It is noted that some Western countries, including members of the G7, discussed the utmost importance of Ukraine not taking advantage of the current situation, for example, by launching attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation in order to increase instability there.

According to the source, the Allies agree that they want Ukraine to win the war, but there is no clear position on what this victory will look like or how it could affect Russia, although it is widely recognised that a catastrophic defeat of the Russian army would destroy Putin's regime.

Background: Earlier it was reported that the ex-Prime Minister and former UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss called on London and its allies to prepare for the potential collapse of Russia.

According to CNN sources, allies at various levels appealed to Ukrainian officials with warnings against striking at Russian territory during the Wagner rebellion.

