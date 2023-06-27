All Sections
US would like for Wagner Group to no longer exist

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 14:58

The United States would like to see the Russian Wagner Group cease its activities and no longer exist.

Source: Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, reported by European Pravda

Details: "We would be happy if the Wagner Group no longer existed," Miller said.

He has stressed that the Wagnerites, wherever they appear, bring "death and destruction".

"We see them exploiting local resources. We see them violating human rights. That's why we have always urged any country not to engage with Wagner's forces because of the disastrous consequences that would have on their countries and especially on their people," Miller said.

He has added that the United States will continue to take steps to bring both the Wagner group and their successors to justice.

Background: According to CNN, the United States kept detailed intelligence about Wagner's plans secret from most of its allies, and when the events began, it asked Ukraine not to strike Russian territory.

Liz Truss, Former UK Prime Minister and former Foreign Secretary, called on London and its allies to prepare for the potential collapse of Russia.

