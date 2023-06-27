All Sections
Doors open in four ways: Electronic shelter access system tested in Kyiv

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 15:41

A new electronic system of access to shelters was tested in the city of Kyiv.

It is already being prepared for use, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

The first device was installed in one of the shelters in the Darnytskyi district.

The system has four options for opening the door to the shelter:

  • automatic when an air-raid warning is issued in the city;
  • remote, through communication with a dispatcher;
  • with the help of a special magnetic key;
  • through a pin code generated in the Kyiv’s Shelters chatbot.
 
"All four options work independently of each other and provide unhindered access under any conditions," the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration says.

 
If the light goes off, the system will switch to its own backup power battery.

The exit from the closed shelter is contactless. To do this, it is enough to raise your hand to the sensor.

 
"The dispatcher is not only able to open the door and maintain voice communication with the visitors of the shelter, but also to monitor the condition of the system. And in the event of malfunctions or technical problems, the dispatcher can quickly call technical support to restore the operation of the equipment," the department says.

 
The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration assured that after the launch of the first system, it is planned to equip other shelters in the city with such devices.

Background: On the night of 1 June 2023, three people, including a child, were killed in the capital during a missile attack by the Russian invaders. Residents tried to get to the shelter of a clinic in the Desnianskyi district, but the door was closed.

