People knocked, but shelter door was locked: husband tells journalists about death of his wife in Kyiv

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 June 2023, 08:19
HUSBAND OF THE DECEASED. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

Yaroslav, a resident of the Ukrainian capital, whose wife was killed during the attack by the Russians on 1 June, has said that people ran to the shelter at night, but no one opened it for them.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Quote from Yaroslav: "An air-raid warning was issued, people ran to the shelter. The shelter was not opened and that’s it. People knocked and knocked again for a very long time. And no one [opened the door]. It didn't matter if there were women, children, no one opened it... And at that moment, a strike occurred."

Details: Suspilne reported that Yaroslav's wife was killed on the street in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv when she was running to shelter with her child. The child survived.

Yaroslav himself said that he was close to the family, but when they could not enter the shelter, he ran to the other side to call for workers to open it.

In addition to Yaroslav's wife, two more people were killed, including a child. According to Suspilne, all of them were on their way to the shelter at that time.

More than ten people suffered injuries of various degrees of severity.

On 17 May, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, said that all shelters in Kyiv would be inspected and opened, because a locked shelter during war is a crime.

Background:

  • In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russian forces used Iskander operational-tactical missile system missiles once again to attack civilian and critical infrastructure targets of the capital and Kyiv Oblast at night. According to preliminary data, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed 10 out of 10 missiles.
  • As a result of the fall of Russian missile debris in Kyiv, 3 people, including a child, were killed.

