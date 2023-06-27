All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Dangerous blooming of water begins in Black Sea after destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 19:11

The salinity of the water in the Black Sea, which had decreased by almost three times due to Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), is gradually levelling off.

It could return to normal in just a week, reports Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

After samples were taken from the sea, it was also found that the biochemical indicators there are within the normal range. However, water in the Black Sea has begun to bloom due to the ingress of polluted waters brought by the current after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up.

"Unfortunately, we are recording some deadly phenomena: the destruction of animal and plant life, which is, in fact, ecocide," Kiper said.

Advertisement:
а
Photo: evgeniyregulyan@gmail.com/Depositphotos

Oleh Kiper also emphasised that swimming and fishing in the Black Sea are prohibited.

Reminder: Residents of Odesa have shared photos and videos of finds that continue to be washed up on the Black Sea coast following the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: