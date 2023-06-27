Dangerous blooming of water begins in Black Sea after destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

The salinity of the water in the Black Sea, which had decreased by almost three times due to Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), is gradually levelling off.

It could return to normal in just a week, reports Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

After samples were taken from the sea, it was also found that the biochemical indicators there are within the normal range. However, water in the Black Sea has begun to bloom due to the ingress of polluted waters brought by the current after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up.

"Unfortunately, we are recording some deadly phenomena: the destruction of animal and plant life, which is, in fact, ecocide," Kiper said.

Oleh Kiper also emphasised that swimming and fishing in the Black Sea are prohibited.

Reminder: Residents of Odesa have shared photos and videos of finds that continue to be washed up on the Black Sea coast following the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP.

