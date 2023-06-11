Black Sea desalination begins due to explosion at Kakhovka HPP – State Ecological Inspectorate

The Black Sea has begun to desalinate as a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by the Russians.

The water salinity level on three coasts near Odesa has decreased almost threefold according to the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Southwestern District.

Scientists took water samples on three beaches and, according to laboratory tests, found that Black Sea's salt water is desalinating.

In the village of Nova Dofinivka (243 berths), the study revealed an excess of indicators indicating desalination:

the amount of suspended solids is 1.6 times higher than normal;

the total amount of iron is 9 times higher than normal;

salinity is 2.7 times lower than normal.

Photo: State Ecological Inspectorate

On the beach at Langeron:

the total amount of iron is 5.2 times higher than normal;

salinity is 2.9 times lower than normal.

At station 16 of the Big Fountain:

the number of suspended solids is 1.1 times higher than normal;

the amount of total iron exceeds what is normal by 3.4 times;

salinity is 2.9 times lower than normal.

The consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP were recently revealed in Dnipro Oblast.

