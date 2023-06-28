Russian forces advance on four fronts – General Staff

Russian forces are conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 18 June

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 18 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and 6 strikes on anti-aircraft systems over the day. Ukraine’s defenders also shot down six reconnaissance UAVs.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, two Buk anti-aircraft missile systems, and four areas where Russian military manpower, weapons, and equipment were concentrated.

Advertisement:

The Russian occupiers carried out another airstrike overnight using Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs. Information regarding the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being established.

Over the past day, the Russian invaders struck the territory of Ukraine, using five Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, the Russians launched 24 airstrikes and 42 missile strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems. They directed Kh-22 missiles on a cooperative dacha community in the Kremenchuk district (Poltava Oblast), and on Zaporizhzhia. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of persons, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

The Russians used S-300 missiles to hit a catering establishment filled with civilians in the centre of the city of Kramatorsk and a residential area in the village of Bilenke (Donetsk Oblast). Children and adult civilians have unfortunately died as a result of the Russian terrorist attack, more than 50 civilians have been injured, and apartment buildings as well as dozens of private residential buildings have been damaged.

Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts. More than 30 combat clashes took place there during the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 20 settlements, including Zarichchia and Tymonovychi (Chernihiv Oblast), Seredyna Buda, Porokhon, Fotovyzh, Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast), as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, and Krasne Pershe (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, more than 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka. They deployed artillery to attack over 15 settlements, including Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russians tried to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, but had no success. More than 15 settlements were affected by artillery shelling. Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Rozdolivka, Markove, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, and Pivdenne (Donetsk Oblast) came under fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians launched airstrikes near Avdiivka, and deployed artillery to attack areas of more than 20 settlements, including Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Yasnobrodivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russians carried out offensive operations near Marinka and Pobieda, but had no success. They launched airstrikes near Marinka and Krasnohorivka. At the same time, Russians deployed artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Marinka, Illinka, and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Rivnopil. They launched airstrikes in the Storozheve district (Donetsk Oblast), and shelled more than 15 settlements, including Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Bohoyavlenka, Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russians are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukraine’s troops. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Orikhiv and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and opened artillery fire on more than 50 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Orikhiv and Pavlivka (Zaporizhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Antonivka, Kherson, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys (Kherson Oblast) and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast)

Russians are taking away housing from residents in the settlement of Hornostaivka (Kherson Oblast) who have left for Ukraine-controlled territory or died as a result of hostilities. The stolen housing is marked with signs saying "property of the Russian Federation".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!