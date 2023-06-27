All Sections
Russian forces attack civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk: 4 civilians killed and 42 injured

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Olga KyrylenkoTuesday, 27 June 2023, 22:01
Russian forces attack civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk: 4 civilians killed and 42 injured
Photo: from President's office Telegram

On the evening of 27 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a catering establishment. So far, the media report four people, including a 17-year-old woman were killed, and 42 wounded. Three foreigners are among the wounded.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on Telegram; Kramatorsk City Council; Radio Liberty, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to our sources, the Russians used S-300 missile systems to attack the city. Civilians, including a child, have been injured.

 
Photo: UP

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, later confirmed that the Russians had hit Kramatorsk with two missile strikes.

Quote from Yermak: "The first hit was recorded on a restaurant in the city centre. The second was on the village of Bilenke."

 

Kramatorsk City Council reported that the occupiers hit the city centre and a village. "They hit a restaurant. Search and rescue operations are now underway. We will be providing updates on these operations", the council said.

 

Updated at 21:05: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said on Radio Liberty that 15 civilians had been injured in the Russian attack on Kramatorsk.

Updated at 21:27: According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two civilians were killed in the missile strike and another 22, including one child, sustained injuries.

The premises of a food establishment and several private houses were damaged. "Debris and rubble are being cleared. According to the available information, people might be trapped underneath. REscue workers and police officers are working at the site," the ministry reported.

Updated at 21:56: Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that three of the injured civilians were foreign citizens.

Kyrylenko said that Russian forces targeted a private residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk and a pizzeria located there. "Early reports indicate that people remain trapped under the debris of the pizzeria; a rescue operation is currently underway. Rescue workers have set up an operational headquarters at the site, and police officers are also working [at the site]," Kyrylenko reported.

A number of private houses, stores, cafes and other civilian infrastructure facilities near the site of the attack were damaged.

Updated at 22:16: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, reported that, as of now, it is known about three dead civilians, and 25 people were injured, including one child.

Updated at 22:31: According to the latest update from the National Police, three people, including a child, were killed, and 42 were wounded.

Updated at 23:50: According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, four people, including a 17-year-old woman, were killed when the projectile hit the restaurant. Also, 42 civilians, including an 8-month-old baby, suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity. They are being provided with medical assistance.

In addition, the occupiers attacked private houses in the village of Bilenke, injuring five local residents who were at home that evening.

Subjects: Donetsk region
