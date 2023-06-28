All Sections
NATO summit should send signal that Ukraine's future is in the Alliance – Dutch PM

European PravdaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 08:59

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, has said that the NATO summit in Vilnius should give a clear signal to Ukraine that its future is in the Alliance.

Source: Rutte in the Hague at a press conference together with the leaders of several countries of the Alliance, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "This will be a crucial summit. We must give Ukraine a clear signal at the summit that its future is definitely in NATO," Rutte said, as quoted by Dutch news outlet RTL.

He also noted that NATO will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to drive the Russians out of its territory and win its fight.

This support, Rutte said, includes bilateral arms supplies, as well as humanitarian and financial assistance.

Also, NATO will continue to help build a modern Ukrainian army that operates according to NATO standards and is able to resist threats from Russia, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands assured.

Background:

