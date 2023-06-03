Ukraine's Foreign Minister meets with his Estonian counterpart in Kyiv

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Estonia have held a meeting in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, stated that he and Margus Tsahkna had discussed key issues, particularly the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius and sanctions against Russia, at the meeting.

Advertisement:

It was great meeting with my good colleague @DmytroKuleba in Kyiv today.



We discussed Ukraine’s path to NATO, sanctions, accountabilty and #Estonia🇪🇪 support to #Ukraine🇺🇦 until the future of Ukrainian children is safe. pic.twitter.com/09fsJ7v9QL — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) June 2, 2023

"The main two topics were Ukraine's accession to NATO and sanctions against Russian missile and drone manufacturers. Regarding NATO, we are preparing for a step forward in Vilnius," specified Dmytro Kuleba.

Margus Tsahkna, for his part, added that they also talked about holding Russia accountable for its actions and maintaining Estonia's support "until the future of Ukrainian children is safe".

Background: On 2 June, Alar Karis, the President of Estonia, visited Kyiv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!