Loud explosions resound in Melitopol, heavy smoke seen over city
Saturday, 3 June 2023, 19:24
A series of loud explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Heavy smoke was seen rising to the north of the city.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram
Quote from Fedorov: "Melitopol residents have reported five loud explosions which were heard clearly in the northern part of the city. We’re establishing the details."
Details: Fedorov later reported that heavy smoke was seen rising to the north of Melitopol following the explosions. He shared a photo of the smoke.
"We are finding out what the occupiers have set on fire," Fedorov quipped.
