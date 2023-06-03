Loud explosions resound in Melitopol, heavy smoke seen over city

A series of loud explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Heavy smoke was seen rising to the north of the city.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Melitopol residents have reported five loud explosions which were heard clearly in the northern part of the city. We’re establishing the details."

Details: Fedorov later reported that heavy smoke was seen rising to the north of Melitopol following the explosions. He shared a photo of the smoke.

"We are finding out what the occupiers have set on fire," Fedorov quipped.

