All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Loud explosions resound in Melitopol, heavy smoke seen over city

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 June 2023, 19:24
Loud explosions resound in Melitopol, heavy smoke seen over city
Smoke following explosions in Melitopol. Photo: Ivan Fedorov’s Telegram

A series of loud explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Heavy smoke was seen rising to the north of the city.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Melitopol residents have reported five loud explosions which were heard clearly in the northern part of the city. We’re establishing the details."

Details: Fedorov later reported that heavy smoke was seen rising to the north of Melitopol following the explosions. He shared a photo of the smoke.

Advertisement:

"We are finding out what the occupiers have set on fire," Fedorov quipped.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
All News
Advertisement: