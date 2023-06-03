Attack on Dnipro's suburbs: number of people injured rises to 20, including 5 children

The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on the Pidhorodne hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] has risen to 20, including 5 children. Three of the children are in a serious condition.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue work at the site of the Russian attack in the suburbs of Dnipro Photo: State emergency service of ukraine

Quote: "Five children were injured by the enemy in the Pidhorodne hromada. Three boys have been assessed by doctors as in a serious condition. They are undergoing surgery.

Two girls aged 11 and 17 are in a satisfactory condition and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The total number of people injured has risen to 20. 17 of them have been hospitalised."

Details: Lysak said rescue workers are continuing to search for people under the rubble of a destroyed building. A child is thought to be trapped there.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that at around 21:00 on 3 June, as a result of a missile attack on the suburbs of Dnipro, two two-storey residential buildings were hit and two fires broke out. The first fire, covering a total area of ​​10 sq. m, has been put out. The second outbreak was contained in an area of ​​20 sq. m.

Background: On Saturday evening, the Russians attacked the Pidhorodne hromada near Dnipro. Earlier, 13 people were known to have been injured, including three children, and there are people trapped under the rubble of the building.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is once again proving that it is a terrorist state, and the Russians will be held accountable for everything they have done against Ukraine and Ukrainians.

