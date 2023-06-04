All Sections
Russia claims Crimea was attacked by 9 UAVs overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 June 2023, 12:50

Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed "head" of occupied Crimea, has claimed that their air defence forces had shot down and jammed nine drones on the night of 3-4 June.

Source: Aksyonov on Telegram

Quote from Aksyonov: "Air defence forces shot down 5 enemy UAVs over the past night (3-4 June), another 4 were jammed and brought down by electronic warfare [systems]."

Details: He claimed that another UAV was allegedly found not to have exploded. The occupiers allegedly evacuated 50 people before carrying out defusing efforts.

