Around 100 of the 500 former prisoners who had recently arrived at Kharkiv Oblast as part of the Russian Armed Forces have been killed or injured; another 80 have deserted.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to suffer significant personnel losses. Last week, a group of around 500 former Russian prisoners arrived to replenish a unit of the Russian occupation forces based on the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

After the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the enemy positions, about 100 people from among the newly arrived reinforcements sustained injuries of varying severity, including life-threatening ones.

Another 80 individuals have abandoned their positions."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!