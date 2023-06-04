All Sections
A third of the 500 former prisoners fighting on Russian side in Kharkiv Oblast are injured or have deserted – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 June 2023, 18:57
A third of the 500 former prisoners fighting on Russian side in Kharkiv Oblast are injured or have deserted – General Staff

Around 100 of the 500 former prisoners who had recently arrived at Kharkiv Oblast as part of the Russian Armed Forces have been killed or injured; another 80 have deserted.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to suffer significant personnel losses. Last week, a group of around 500 former Russian prisoners arrived to replenish a unit of the Russian occupation forces based on the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

After the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the enemy positions, about 100 people from among the newly arrived reinforcements sustained injuries of varying severity, including life-threatening ones.

Another 80 individuals have abandoned their positions." 

Advertisement: