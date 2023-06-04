Russian Defence Ministry claims Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to cross river in Belgorod Oblast

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that they stopped the attempt of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross the river near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod Oblast; earlier the governor of Belgorod Oblast informed that fighting was ongoing in the village.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: According to the Defence Ministry of the aggressor country, on 4 June, units covering the state border detected an attempt by the "Ukrainian terrorist sabotage and reconnaissance group" to cross the river in the area of Novaya Tavolzhanka of Belgorod Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy suffered an artillery strike, scattered and fell back," the ministry’s message stated.

At the same time, neither the governor of the Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, nor representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion have yet commented on the situation.

Earlier: On Sunday, 4 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion said they had captured Russian soldiers in Belgorod Oblast and wanted a meeting with the local governor.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, has said that he was prepared to meet with representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps if the Russian army soldiers they captured are still alive. He has claimed, however, that fighting was ongoing in the town of Novaya Tavolzhanka where the RVC offered to meet.

