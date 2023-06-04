Belgorod Oblast Governor claims he is prepared to talk to Russian Volunteer Corps if captured soldiers are alive

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, has said that he was prepared to meet with representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps if the Russian army soldiers they captured are still alive. He has claimed, however, that fighting was ongoing in the town of Novaya Tavolzhanka where the RVC offered to meet.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov’s video address on Telegram

Quote from Gladkov: "I saw the appeal made by the scoundrels, rogues, murderers and fascists who claim they want to meet with me and are offering to [trade – ed.] a meeting [with Gladkov – ed.] for the prisoners they took. In reality, a sabotage and reconnaissance group has entered Novaya Tavolzhanka, where fighting is currently underway. I hope all of them will be killed. It just can’t be otherwise, by definition."

Details: Governor Gladkov claimed that "those fascists" were responsible for daily civilian deaths in Belgorod Oblast.

"The only thing that’s stopping me from negotiating with them [it is likely that Gladkov meant "The only thing that is making me negotiate with them" – ed.] is our guys they captured. Most likely, they were killed, though it is with a heavy heart that I say that. But if they’re still alive, [meet me] between 17:00 and 18:00 in Shebekino. I offer security guarantees," the governor said.

Previously: The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion said they had captured Russian soldiers in Belgorod Oblast and demanded a meeting with the local governor.

