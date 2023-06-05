Russia has killed 485 children in Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

485 children have died as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine says a total of 1,490 children have been injured as a result of Russia’s aggression.

Since 24 February 2022, 485 children have been killed in Ukraine and over 1,005 have received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s prosecutors for crimes against youth report that 387 children are considered missing.

These numbers are not final, as the number of victims of Russia’s aggression is still being established in the combat areas and in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The oblasts with the largest numbers of injured children are:

Donetsk Oblast – 464;

Kharkiv Oblast– 283;

Kyiv Oblast – 128;

Kherson Oblast – 105;

Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 91;

Mykolaiv Oblast – 89;

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 80;

Chernihiv Oblast – 71;

Luhansk Oblast – 67.

In addition, 19,505 children have been deported to Russia. 13,244 of them have been found, and 371 children have been brought back home.

Earlier we reported on a video of children screaming as they ran to bomb shelters during an air raid warning.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!