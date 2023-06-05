20 trucks of wounded Russian soldiers arrive at field hospital in Luhansk Oblast in just 24 hours – General Staff

Twenty trucks carrying wounded Russian soldiers arrived at a school that has been converted into a hospital in a settlement in the Svatove district of Luhansk Oblast on 3 June alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 5 June

Quote: "As the Russian occupying forces continue their armed aggression, they suffer losses every day. On 3 June alone, 20 trucks brought wounded invaders to a school that has been converted into a field hospital in one of the settlements in the Svatove district of Luhansk Oblast."

Details: About 200 people are reportedly receiving medical treatment there.

In addition, on the Kupiansk front, the Russians have been forced to use civilian buildings in Kharkiv Oblast as morgues, but without proper equipment.

Previously: As of 5 June 2023, Russia's overall combat losses are estimated at around 210,350 military personnel, with 410 invaders killed over the past 24 hours.

