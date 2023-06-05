Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers from the Bakhmut front, who "brought exactly the news we expect".

We see how hysterically Russia takes any step we take there, all positions that we take. The enemy knows that Ukraine will win. They see it. They feel it thanks to your strikes, soldiers, and in particular in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy particularly noted the 5th Separate Assault Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, which are "moving forward".

The President also said that Ukraine is preparing new steps to limit Russia's military potential.

On 5 June, Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, reported that the Ukrainian army is successfully advancing across a wide stretch of the Bakhmut front.

