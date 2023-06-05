All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 5 June 2023, 22:18
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers from the Bakhmut front, who "brought exactly the news we expect".

Source: Evening video address  

Quote: "I am grateful to each of our soldiers, all our defenders who brought us exactly the news that we expect this day. Bakhmut front – well done, soldiers.

We see how hysterically Russia takes any step we take there, all positions that we take. The enemy knows that Ukraine will win. They see it. They feel it thanks to your strikes, soldiers, and in particular in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy particularly noted the 5th Separate Assault Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, which are "moving forward".

The President also said that Ukraine is preparing new steps to limit Russia's military potential.

Background:

